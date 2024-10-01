Oxford Technology 2 VCT plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

RICHARD ROTH

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 2 VCT PLC

b)

LEI

2138002COY2EXJDHWB30

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

OT1 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1p EACH

GB00BN73FM99

OT2 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1p EACH

GB0003105052

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



OT1: £0.18



OT2: £0.09



10,000



10,900





d)

Aggregated information

- Volume/ Price/Total

OT1: 10,000 SHARES @ 18p £1,800

OT2: 10,900 SHARES @ 9p £981

e)

Date of the transaction

27 SEPTEMBER 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Following the above transaction, Richard Roth’s total holdings in the Company are 177,392 Ordinary Shares representing 0.63% of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary

Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466