24.10.2024 08:30:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name



Shauna Bevan
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Director
b)

Initial notification /Amendment



Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



Alliance Witan PLC
b)

LEI



213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)







Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
  
Identification codeGB00B11V7W98
  
b)

Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director and as a result of the combination with Witan Investment Trust plc.

c)







Price(s) and volume(s)    
  Price(s)Volume(s) 
  1,274.6p2,246 
     
d)











Aggregated information 
  
- Aggregated volume 
  
- Price 
  
e)

Date of the transaction

21.10.2024
f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alliance Trust plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alliance Trust plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alliance Trust plc 12,12 -0,33% Alliance Trust plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor verhaltenem Start -- DAX schwächelt vorbörslich -- Märkte in Asien legen zu - Nikkei leichter
Anleger am heimischen und auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften am Freitag zunächst in Deckung bleiben. Derweil präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.

Nachrichten