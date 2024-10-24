Director/PDMR Shareholding





Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated





Name







Shauna Bevan

Reason for the notification





Position/status







Director

Initial notification /Amendment







Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





Name







Alliance Witan PLC

LEI







213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted









Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB00B11V7W98

Nature of the transaction







Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by the Director and as a result of the combination with Witan Investment Trust plc.





Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

1,274.6p 2,246

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Date of the transaction



21.10.2024