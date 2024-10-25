25.10.2024 11:45:52

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Albion Development VCT PLC (the "Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name James Richard O’Shaughnessy  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Development VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0004832472  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.90511,246£1,127.76
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 25 October 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 
  
  
1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Benjamin Larkin  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Development VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each  
      
 Identification code GB0004832472  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £0.905120,153£18,240.48
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 25 October 2024  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

25 October 2024


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Albion Development VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.