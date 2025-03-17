Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

17 March 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Person Closely Associated ("PCA")

The Company was notified on 14 March 2025 that the transaction set out in this announcement has been undertaken by a PCA of a person discharging managerial responsibilities.

Susan Fraser (a PCA of Gary Fraser) has bought ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company, as detailed below, in accordance with Note 11 to the Rule 9.1 of the Takeover Code.

Following this purchase, Gary Fraser, Chief Financial Officer of Foresight Group (together with his PCA) has increased his holding of ordinary shares to 3.96% of the Company’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares). The concert party (which also includes David Hughes, Chief Investment Officer) now holds 34.75% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares).

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated a Name Susan Fraser 2 Reason for the notification a Position/Status Person Closely Associated b Initial Notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a Name Foresight Group Holdings Limited b LEI 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (v) each place where transactions have been conducted a Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument















Identification Code Ordinary Shares of nil par value















ISIN: GG00BMD8MJ76 b Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares in the Company c Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

359p 13,000 d Aggregated information







Aggregated volume







Price 13,000







£46,679.50 e Date of the Transaction 14 March 2025 f Place of the Transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) g Additional Information



