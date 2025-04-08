Endeavour Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSCF / ISIN: GB00BL6K5J42
|
08.04.2025 18:45:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Endeavour Mining plc
8 April 2025
Notification of transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2025 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|264,204
|Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Cockerill
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Executive Director
|Initial notification/ amendments
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc ("Shares”)
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|On 8 April 2025, Ian Cockerill, Chief Executive Officer, transferred 18,500 Shares held by him in his self invested pension plan ("SIPP”) to his family trust. This transfer was effected by the sale of 18,500 Shares at a price of £17.49181 per Share and the repurchase of 18,500 Shares at a price of £17.51269 per Share.
|c)
|Currency
|GBP
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|
|£ 17.49181
|18,500
|
|£ 17.51269
|18,500
|Aggregated information
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|8 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Guy Young
|2
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|PDMR
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code (LEI)
|529900NI5MXQ91GHXR07
|4
|Details of the transaction:
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of $0.01 each in Endeavour Mining plc
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|2025 Grant of Performance Share Units under Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK participants). Subject to performance conditions measured over a three year period.
|c)
|Currency
|N/A
|d)
|Price and volume
|Price
|Volume
|N/A
|105,681
|Aggregated information
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Attachment
