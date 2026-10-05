Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

Irish Residential Properties REIT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

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05.10.2026 18:45:04

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

05-Oct-2026 / 17:45 GMT/BST

 Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

EDDIE BYRNE

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Grant of a conditional award of 67,573 Ordinary Shares of €0.10 each (being an additional award of 15% of base salary, bringing the total for 2026 to 150% of base salary. As previously stated in the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released by the Company on 23 February 2026 and the 2025 Director’s Remuneration Report, an additional award equivalent to 15% of salary was to be granted to Eddie Byrne following the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. This is in accordance with the Company’s Remuneration Policy.

 

Vesting of the LTIP award is subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the three-year performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

Nil

67,573

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

NIL – conditional award of 67,573 ordinary shares of €0.10 each valued at €1.086 per ordinary share, the VWAP on 19 February 2026 (the date of the original Remuneration Committee Decision to grant the Awards).

e)

Date of the transaction

Conditional award made on 5 October 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

MARI HURLEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Grant of a conditional award of 299,260 ordinary shares of €0.10 each (being 100% of base salary) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. This is in accordance with contractual commitments, the established equity based incentive arrangements in the Company and with the Company’s Remuneration Policy.  

Vesting of the LTIP award is subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the three-year performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

Nil

299,260

 

d)

Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price

NIL – conditional award of 299,260 ordinary shares of €0.10 each valued at €1.086 per ordinary share, the VWAP on 19 February 2026 (the date of the original Remuneration Committee Decision to grant the Awards).

e)

Date of the transaction

Conditional award made on 5 October 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 445481
EQS News ID: 2410660

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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