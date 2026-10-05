Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
|
05.10.2026 18:45:04
Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BJ34P519
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|IRES
|LEI Code:
|635400EOPACLULRENY18
|Sequence No.:
|445481
|EQS News ID:
|2410660
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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18:45
|Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
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02.10.26
|Form 8.3 - Zürcher Kantonalbank: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
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29.09.26
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28.09.26
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11.09.26
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07.09.26
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|Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
|1,28
|3,90%
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