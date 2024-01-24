24.01.2024 16:41:18

Director/PDMR Shareholding: Correction

24 January 2024

The following amendment has been made to the ‘PayPoint Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding’ announcement released on 22/01/2024 at 17:17.

Sections 4(c) and 4(d) of the Notification of Dealing Form have been replaced to show the total number of partnership shares purchased and matching shares awarded for each PDMR under The Paypoint Plc Share Incentive Plan. All other information remains unchanged. The fully amended text is shown below:


PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (together "PDMRs”)


The PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint Plc Share Incentive Plan ("SIP”) made on 22 January 2024, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Directors:

PDMRPartnership Shares Purchased

Award Date: 22/01/2024

Purchase Price: £5.19516		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/01/2024

Allotment Price: £5.19516
Nicholas Wiles2424
Rob Harding2424

        
The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:        
PayPoint Plc           
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name1. Simon Coles
2. Benjamin Ford
3. Rob Harding
4. Anna Holness
5. Mark Latham
6. Tanya Murphy
7. Stephen O’Neill
8. Christopher Paul
9. Anthony Sappor
10. Jo Toolan
11. Katy Wilde
12. Nicholas Wiles
13. Nick Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint Plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares under the Group's Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)
1.£5.1951648
2.£5.1951650
3.£5.1951648
4.£5.1951648
5.£5.1951648
6.£5.1951648
7.£5.1951648
8.£5.1951648
9.£5.1951648
10.£5.1951648
11.£5.1951648
12.£5.1951648
13.£5.1951620
d)Aggregated information



- Volume
- Price
- Total		 Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
1.48£5.19516£249.37
2.50£5.19516£259.76
3.48£5.19516£249.37
4.48£5.19516£249.37
5.48£5.19516£249.37
6.48£5.19516£249.37
7.48£5.19516£249.37
8.48£5.19516£249.37
9.48£5.19516£249.37
10.48£5.19516£249.37
11.48£5.19516£249.37
12.48£5.19516£249.37
13.20£5.19516£103.90
e)Date of the transaction22 January 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON/outside of a trading venue




