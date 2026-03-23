Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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23.03.2026 20:32:47
Director Sells $3.8 Million in IESC Shares After a 150% Run-Up -- Should Investors Pay Attention?
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($508.65); post-transaction value based on March 20, 2026, market close ($436.95).IES Holdings leverages its scale and technical expertise to deliver integrated services and custom-engineered products, positioning itself as a key partner for complex infrastructure and building projects across the United States.When a company director sells almost $4 million worth of stock, it can look alarming at first glance -- but context matters a lot here. IESC shares have been on a tear -- appreciating more than 150% over the past year. Todd Cleveland's selling pattern looks less like an exit strategy and more like disciplined profit-taking after an extraordinary run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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