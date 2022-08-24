|
24.08.2022 08:00:08
Directorate Change
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
24 August 2022
easyJet plc
(easyJet or the Company)
Board Changes
easyJet announces the following changes to its Board:
Harald brings significant experience of the travel and aviation industry, having held senior executive positions with Lufthansa and Sabre Travel Network. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Infare, the leading provider of competitor air travel data based in Denmark, and now serves as a member of their Supervisory Board. He has previously held senior positions with Deutsche Telekom, eBay and Hoechst. In addition to Infare, he currently serves as a member of the Advisory Board for Solytic, a German cleantech start-up.
Detlef brings significant transportation and logistics experience, having only recently stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Kuehne + Nagel, the global transport and logistics company based in Switzerland, a position he held since 2013. Prior to this he held senior positions with DB Schenker and Roland Berger.
Ryanne has extensive airline operations and customer service experience, having had a twenty year career with KLM, her last role being as Chief Experience Officer. She currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of Mentaal Beter, an organisation focused on mental healthcare in the Netherlands. Her previous senior executive appointments also include Chief Operating Officer for Dubai Airports and Chief Experience Officer for Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone in the UAE.
Membership of the Committees will change as follows with effect from 1 September 2022:
The appointment of a new Senior Independent Director and changes to the Committees when Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth stand down in 2023 will be announced in due course.
Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:
"I am very pleased to welcome Harald, Detlef and Ryanne to easyJet. They bring us extensive airline and travel industry experience, with extra focus on operations and logistics, customer experience, digital and data. This, combined with their European outlook will further strengthen the Board. We very much look forward to them joining us."
On behalf of the Board, I would like to take the opportunity thank Nick for his contribution during his tenure and wish him well for the future. I am also pleased that we will continue to benefit from Julie and Andreas experience through to February next year.
For further details please contact easyJet plc:
Institutional investors and analysts:
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Notes:
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|183334
|EQS News ID:
|1426643
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu easyJet plcmehr Nachrichten
|
14:12
|EasyJet shakes up board after difficult summer (Financial Times)
|
08:00
|Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
23.08.22
|easyJet PLC : Publication of Supplement to Offering Circular (Investegate)
Analysen zu easyJet plcmehr Analysen
|09.08.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.07.22
|easyJet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.08.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.07.22
|easyJet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.08.22
|easyJet Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|easyJet Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|easyJet Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.07.22
|easyJet Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.12.21
|easyJet Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.06.21
|easyJet Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.07.22
|easyJet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.06.22
|easyJet Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.06.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.05.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.22
|easyJet Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|easyJet plc
|4,34
|-2,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones mit Mini-Plus -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch tendenziell freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.