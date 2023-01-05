|
05.01.2023 08:00:10
Directorate Change
|
easyJet plc (EZJ)
5 January 2023
easyJet plc
(easyJet or the Company)
Board Change
easyJet is pleased to announce that Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.
Sue is currently Senior Independent Director at Imperial Brands PLC and a Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc and Britvic plc. She brings strong strategic and commercial experience, having been a member of the Executive Management team at SABMiller plc from 2003, serving as Director of Corporate Affairs until 2012 and then Managing Director, Europe until the business was acquired in 2016. Prior to SABMiller she served as Director of Corporate Affairs for Railtrack plc and Scottish Power plc.
Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:
"I am very pleased to welcome Sue to easyJet. Her strong strategic and commercial background, along with her experience of operating in large, international companies in both executive and non-executive roles, will be valuable as we focus on driving long-term shareholder value. I look forward to her joining the Board.
For further details please contact easyJet plc:
LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Notes:
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|213389
|EQS News ID:
|1527719
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
