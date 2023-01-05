Directorate Change

05.01.2023 08:00:10

easyJet is pleased to announce that Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.

Sue is currently Senior Independent Director at Imperial Brands PLC and a Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc and Britvic plc. She brings strong strategic and commercial experience, having been a member of the Executive Management team at SABMiller plc from 2003,  serving as Director of Corporate Affairs until 2012 and then Managing Director, Europe until the business was acquired in 2016. Prior to SABMiller she served as Director of Corporate Affairs for Railtrack plc and Scottish Power plc.

Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:

"I am very pleased to welcome Sue to easyJet. Her strong strategic and commercial background, along with her experience of operating in large, international companies in both executive and non-executive roles, will be valuable as we focus on driving long-term shareholder value. I look forward to her joining the Board.

For further details please contact easyJet plc: 

Michael Barker

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7985 890 939

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7971 592 373

 

 

 

Media:

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Edward Simpkins

FGS Global

+44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801

Dorothy Burwell

FGS Global

+44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

 

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

Notes:

  • The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Sue Clark, on behalf of the Board. 
  • For the purpose of Listing Rule 9.6.13, Sue Clark serves as a director of Mondi plc, Imperial Brands PLC and Britvic plc, and was a non-executive director of AkzoNobel NV from 2017 to 2021 and Bakkavör Group plc from 2017 to 2020.
  • There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.
