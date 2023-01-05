Directorate Change

5 January 2023

easyJet plc

(easyJet or the Company)

Board Change

easyJet is pleased to announce that Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.

Sue is currently Senior Independent Director at Imperial Brands PLC and a Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc and Britvic plc. She brings strong strategic and commercial experience, having been a member of the Executive Management team at SABMiller plc from 2003, serving as Director of Corporate Affairs until 2012 and then Managing Director, Europe until the business was acquired in 2016. Prior to SABMiller she served as Director of Corporate Affairs for Railtrack plc and Scottish Power plc.

Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:

"I am very pleased to welcome Sue to easyJet. Her strong strategic and commercial background, along with her experience of operating in large, international companies in both executive and non-executive roles, will be valuable as we focus on driving long-term shareholder value. I look forward to her joining the Board.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

Notes: