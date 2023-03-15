Directorate change

15.03.2023 08:00:27

Further to the announcement on 8 November 2022, concerning the resignation of Joanne Wilson as Chief Financial Officer, the Company announces that Joannes resignation will take effect from 18 April 2023.  The process of appointing a new CFO is already well underway, and we will make a further announcement as soon as this is finalised.

 

For further information please contact:

 

Investors

Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)   +44 (0) 7808 097784

Media

Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680

Stephen Malthouse (Headland)     +44 (0) 203 805 4844

 

