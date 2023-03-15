Directorate change

Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

15 March 2023

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

Further to the announcement on 8 November 2022, concerning the resignation of Joanne Wilson as Chief Financial Officer, the Company announces that Joannes resignation will take effect from 18 April 2023. The process of appointing a new CFO is already well underway, and we will make a further announcement as soon as this is finalised.

