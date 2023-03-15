|
15.03.2023 08:00:27
Directorate change
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
("Britvic" or the "Company")
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
15 March 2023
DIRECTORATE CHANGES
Further to the announcement on 8 November 2022, concerning the resignation of Joanne Wilson as Chief Financial Officer, the Company announces that Joannes resignation will take effect from 18 April 2023. The process of appointing a new CFO is already well underway, and we will make a further announcement as soon as this is finalised.
For further information please contact:
Investors
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784
Media
Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680
Stephen Malthouse (Headland) +44 (0) 203 805 4844
ENDS
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|Sequence No.:
|229765
|EQS News ID:
|1582035
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
