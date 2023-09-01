|
01.09.2023 12:15:00
Directorate change
CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
As part of its succession planning and in accordance with LR 9.6, the Board of Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Tony Ellingham as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2023. Tony will also become a member of the Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.
Tony has extensive finance experience with excellent knowledge of regulatory reporting particularly with public companies. From 2015 to 2022 he worked for Starling Bank Limited and was Chief Financial Officer from July 2016, responsible for the financial management, treasury and reporting of the bank. Prior to Starling, Tony was at Lloyds Banking Group where he was Finance, Risk & Operations Director of Group Corporate Treasury and Divisional Risk Officer for Finance. He has also held Chief Financial Officer roles at EIIB, Gulf International Bank and Schroder Private Banking.
Tony will stand for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 22 November 2023.
The Board welcomes Tony and looks forward to working with him over the coming years.
Penny Freer, Chairman
1 September 2023
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
