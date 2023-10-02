Directorate change

2 October 2023

Admiral Group Board Changes

Admiral Group plc ("Admiral”) announces the appointment of Fiona Muldoon as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 2 October 2023.

Fiona has thirty years’ experience in the insurance and financial services industry. Fiona was the CEO of FBD Holdings plc, a listed general insurer in Ireland, from 2015 to 2020. Prior to that Fiona was Director of Credit Institutions and Insurance Supervision at the Central Bank of Ireland, the Irish regulator. Fiona spent 17 years of her career with XL group in various progressively senior finance and general management positions, in Dublin, London, and Bermuda. Fiona is currently a Non-Executive Director of Beazley plc where she sits on the Audit Committee and will Chair its Risk Committee.

On joining the Board, Fiona will be appointed to the Admiral Group Audit Committee. From 2 October 2023 the members of the Audit Committee will be: Karen Green (Chair), Andy Crossley, Mike Brierley and Fiona Muldoon.

Mike Rogers, Chair of the Admiral Board, said:

"I am pleased to appoint Fiona to the Board. She has significant knowledge of the international financial services sector, and extensive general management and finance experience. I believe that Fiona’s strong track record of success in executive and non-executive roles and customer-centric approach will help us to continue to deliver the right outcomes for customers.”

Fiona Muldoon, incoming Non-Executive Director, said:

"Over the last three decades, Admiral has established itself as an innovative financial services provider and I am honoured to be joining its Board. I look forward to adding my skills and experience to those of the existing Board and executive management team as the business continues to evolve to meet customers’ changing needs.”

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral Group, said:

"On behalf of all my colleagues I would like to welcome Fiona to Admiral. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the Board as we continue to deliver on our strategy.

Other than as disclosed above, there are no additional matters to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R paragraphs (1) to (6) with respect to Fiona’s appointment.

With effect from 2 October 2023, Karen Green will be joining the Group Remuneration Committee. The members of the Group Remuneration Committee will be Evelyn Bourke (Chair), Justine Roberts, Mike Brierley and Karen Green.

This notification is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.