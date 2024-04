Directorate change

OSB GROUP PLC

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

5 April 2024

Appointment of CFO

OSB GROUP PLC ("OSBG” or the "Group”) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Hyde to the board of OSBG as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director, subject to regulatory approval, with effect from 10 May 2024. This appointment follows a comprehensive search process, both internally and externally by the board, facilitated by a top global search firm.

Victoria joined OSBG as Deputy Chief Financial Officer in September 2022, specifically as part of the board’s executive succession planning. Prior to joining OSBG, during a 21-year career at Barclays, Victoria undertook several complex roles across Product Control, Treasury Finance and Financial Planning and Analysis. Most recently, she served as Finance Director of the Barclays Consumer, Cards and Payments businesses. Victoria is a qualified Chartered Management Accountant and brings extensive experience in financial services.

Victoria will succeed April Talintyre, whose intention to retire was announced on 2 November 2023. April will step down from the board at the Group’s Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2024.

David Weymouth, Chairman of OSBG, said: "I am delighted that Victoria has accepted the role and will be able to bring to bear her wealth of experience from a successful career in senior roles, which will be both relevant and important in helping lead the next phase of development at OSB.”

Andy Golding, Chief Executive Officer of OSBG, said: "I am very much looking forward to working with Victoria who, in her short time at OSB, has already made a positive impact on our business, including bolstering resources in the finance function to embrace the next phase of growth for the business. I would also like to take this opportunity to again thank April for her valuable support and to wish her all the best for the future.”

Victoria Hyde said: "I am incredibly pleased to be taking on this role. Since I joined OSB Group as a member of the executive committee over a year ago, I have worked closely with Andy and the board, and I am very positive about the opportunities ahead for the Group.”

There are no matters to disclose under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Note

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of OSBG is Jason Elphick, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary. All enquiries should be directed to Investor Relations or Brunswick Group, contact details below.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations t: 07714 181 864

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick Group

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs.