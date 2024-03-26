26 MARCH 2024

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) is pleased to announce that it will appoint Brigid Sutcliffe to the board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Company’s audit, nomination and management engagement committees with effect from 2 April 2024.

Brigid Sutcliffe is a highly experienced non-executive director with listed investment trust experience and a multi-sector commercial background. She is a qualified chartered accountant and MBA. The value she adds to a board is financial, audit and risk management governance expertise, combined with strategy, marketing and change management skills. In her executive career, she worked in

professional services and investment banking, and as a strategic change management consultant. Brigid Sutcliffe also serves as a non-executive director and audit chair of Strategic Equity Capital plc. Additionally, she is currently a non-executive director and audit chair of Troy Income & Growth Trust plc, which has announced its combination with STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc, subject to final shareholder approval. It has been announced that Brigid Sutcliffe will become a non-executive director of STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc on completion of the combination.

There are no further disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules in relation to Brigid Sutcliffe’s appointment.

The Company further announces that Simon Constantine and Richard Green will both retire at the 2024 annual general meeting. Following the Company’s 2024 annual general meeting, Deborah Hudson will succeed Simon Constantine as chair of the board and Brigid Sutcliffe will succeed Richard Green as chair of the audit committee.

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

