DIREXYON Technologies Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIREXYON Technologies, a global leader in Asset Investment Planning (AIP) solutions, today announced it has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, the latest edition of the globally recognized ISO standard which specifies requirements for implementing, maintaining, and improving a quality management system (QMS).

DIREXYON Technologies' QMS processes were independently audited, verified, and registered for ISO 9001:2015 certification by the UK-based external firm BSI. The certification attests that DIREXYON Technologies' QMS processes for delivery of products and services comply with the international requirements for the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

The 2015 version of ISO 9001 reflects the way business is conducted today – leveraging technological innovations, greater access to information, augmented customer expectations, and flourishing globalization of services.

"Achieving ISO 9001:2015 is an official testament to our work. It reaffirms our rigorous commitment to serving customers per highly regarded worldwide QMS benchmarks for industry excellence in consistently delivering stellar products and services, stated Didem Cataloglu, CEO of DIREXYON Technologies. "We are pleased to have formalized our QMS value framework in alignment with ISO specifications, which ensures our processes remain highly-effective, clearly stated, and auditable. Now, our ongoing promise to customers will be to keep performing at our best in sustainable innovations and continuous quality improvement. In an era of heightened regulatory compliance and stakeholder expectations, notably in the asset-intensive industries we serve, ISO 9001 certification is key to everyone's success."

About DIREXYON Technologies

DIREXYON Technologies (Montreal, Canada) is a Canadian high-tech company founded in 2001, specialized in advanced financial modeling tools for asset-intensive industry sectors such as electric, gas and water utilities, municipalities, transportation, etc. Our customer base spans North America, Europe, and Africa. https://www.direxyon.com/

