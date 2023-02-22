|
Disabled daughter lost £2,449 in Santander bank switch
She was woken up by an Apple Pay alert to discover the money had disappearedMy daughter has started a degree course and arranged to transfer her Santander account to a new student account with HSBC. One night she was woken up by mobile phone alerts from Apple Pay, informing her that payments from her Santander account had been stopped. She discovered that the £2,449 balance had been transferred to an unspecified place. As she had not received notification that the switch was to happen that day, she called both banks.HSBC sent confirmation that the new account was ready to use but, when she logged on, there was no money in it. A month later, she has no idea what’s happened to her funds, including her student finance loan, personal independence payment (PIP) and NHS bursary. Both banks say they are unable to give her any information. Continue reading...
