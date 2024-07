Disappointed in a 2.57% Social Security COLA for 2025? These 3 Numbers Put Next Year's Raise in Perspective.

It's too soon to determine what next year's Social Security COLA is going to amount to. That's because those COLAs are calculated based on third quarter inflation data. And since the third quarter of the year has barely kicked into gear, it's too early to predict a 2025 COLA with a large amount of certainty.However, there are estimates of next year's Social Security COLA. And a recent one from the Senior Citizens League puts that number at 2.57%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool