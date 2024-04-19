|
19.04.2024 14:04:00
Disappointed With the Amount of Your Social Security Benefit? Here's What to Do.
When it comes time to retire, chances are good you'll rely on Social Security to help you cover your costs. But you can't expect to rely on these benefits too much, or you'll be in financial trouble.That's because your retirement checks are intended only to replace about 40% of pre-retirement income. That's a huge pay cut if you don't have plenty of savings to supplement your benefits.Unfortunately, many people don't realize just how little Social Security income they'll have coming in and they end up disappointed once they reach retirement. If this happens to you, you have a few options to salvage the situation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
