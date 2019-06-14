Disaster Recovery Service Provider, Comport, Explains the Different Service Models That Exist in "As-A-Service" Offerings

RAMSEY, N.J., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to Backup as a Service (BaaS), the "as a service" type of offering provides businesses of all sizes with the ability to access up to date software, procedures and platforms that they might otherwise not be able to afford or use. Disaster Recovery Service Provider, Comport recently highlighted the different types of "as a service" offerings that are available to small, mid-sized and enterprise businesses, and how these innovative solutions benefit brands of all sizes.

"As-a-Service" Models for Business

When your business takes advantage of the benefits of an "as a service" model, you have several options to choose from. The option you choose will depend on your comfort level when it comes to working with IT topics, the existence of an in-house IT team and the level of risk you feel comfortable with. You have several different models to choose from, including self-service, managed and assisted. Each has its own benefits and one will likely suit your brand better than the others. Learning more about your options makes it easy to decide what type of service will suit you best and ensures you get the most from the process.

Self-Service. As the name implies, this model allows you to access different types of cloud offerings on a DIY basis. From backing up your critical files to using software and collaborating with your team, this model works if you (and your employees) are tech friendly and can learn new procedures and processes swiftly. You'll get all of the benefit of the most recent innovations and access to enterprise level software and platforms to help you collaborate and perform more efficiently. This is the most affordable option and ideal for a brand with an in-house IT team that can help whenever needed.

Managed. Want to get all of the benefits of the "as a service" model, without having to DIY? The managed approach ensures you can access the platforms and services you need, without having to do things yourself. The provider you choose can create custom options and solutions that fully support your needs, and free up your time to focus on other things. This model is ideal if you do not have an overabundance of technical expertise, want to focus your IT team on strategic initiatives, and want the best possible solutions for your organization.

Assisted. A hybrid for those who want the convenience and high level of service offered by the managed model, but who wish to offset costs by handling some of the details and processes internally. If you have a tech team, are comfortable with technology and need a flexible budget, this may be the way to go.

