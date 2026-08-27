Disc Medicine (IRON): Betting On Iron And Heme Biology

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine Inc. (IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for serious hematologic diseases, has a couple of catalysts to watch in the coming months.

The company's portfolio targets two fundamental aspects of red blood cell biology: heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. Its lead drug candidate, Bitopertin, is being developed for the treatment of erythropoietic protoporphyria.

Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) is a rare, debilitating, and potentially life-threatening disease caused by mutations that affect heme biosynthesis, resulting in the accumulation of a toxic, photoactive intermediate called protoporphyrin IX (PPIX). When these patients are exposed to sunlight, they experience excruciating pain, edema, burning sensations, and potential blistering and disfigurement.

Currently, Afamelanotide, a surgically implanted tanning agent, is the only FDA-approved therapy for EPP.

The company's efforts to secure accelerated FDA approval for Bitopertin based on data from the Phase 2 AURORA and BEACON studies were unsuccessful.

The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for Bitopertin on February 13, 2026, indicating that the available Phase 2 evidence was insufficient to support an accelerated approval and that it would require results from the ongoing Phase 3 APOLLO study before making a regulatory decision.

AURORA, BEACON and APOLLO Studies

AURORA is a 17-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial conducted in 75 adults with Erythropoietic protoporphyria in the United States. Participants received once-daily Bitopertin 20 mg, 60 mg, or placebo. The trial met its primary endpoint, showing statistically significant, dose-dependent reductions in whole-blood PPIX at both doses. The key secondary endpoint. i.e., cumulative time spent in sunlight without pain improved but did not reach statistical significance versus placebo. Other secondary measures, including reductions in painful phototoxic reactions and patient-reported improvement, showed statistically significant benefits at the 60 mg dose.

BEACON is a 24-week, randomised, open-label Phase 2 trial conducted in patients with EPP and XLP that initially enrolled adults in Australia and later included adolescents. Patients received once-daily Bitopertin 20 mg or 60 mg. The study demonstrated significant reductions in PPIX, along with meaningful improvements in sunlight tolerance and other measures of clinical benefit.

The Phase 2 AURORA and BEACON trials have been completed.

APOLLO is an ongoing pivotal Phase 3, randomized 1:1, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating 60 mg once-daily Bitopertin in patients aged 12 years and older with EPP or XLP. The trial is fully enrolled, with 183 patients across the US, Canada, Europe and Australia and has a 6-month treatment period.

The other investigational programs in the pipeline are DISC-0974 and DISC-3405.

*** DISC-0974, also known as Selcodebart, is an investigational anti-hemojuvelin (HJV) monoclonal antibody designed to suppress the production of hepcidin and enhance iron levels to treat anemia of inflammation.

Hepcidin plays an important role in anemia associated with myelofibrosis and is also implicated in anemia of inflammation associated with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Building on this rationale, DISC-0974 is being evaluated in two Phase 2 studies: RALLY-MF in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia, and RALLY-IBD in patients with IBD and anemia of inflammation.

The updated RALLY-MF data, presented this June, showed a 56% major anemia response rate and a 72% overall anemia response rate among evaluable patients. According to the company, response rates remained strong and broadly consistent across different transfusion-burden cohorts and regardless of whether patients received background JAK inhibitor therapy,

*** DISC-3405 is an investigational monoclonal antibody that targets TMPRSS6, which normally suppresses hepcidin production. By inhibiting TMPRSS6, DISC-3405 is designed to increase the production of hepcidin to therapeutically reduce iron.

A Phase 2 RESTORE-PV trial is evaluating DISC-3405 in patients with polycythemia vera (PV), while a separate Phase 1b study is investigating the drug candidate in sickle cell disease (SCD). Both studies are currently underway.

Near-term Catalysts

• Q3, 2026: Initial data from the RESTORE-PV Phase 2 study of DISC-3405 in polycythemia vera. • Q4, 2026: Initial data from the Phase 1b study of DISC-3405 in sickle cell disease. • Q4, 2026: Topline data from the Phase 3 APOLLO study of Bitopertin in Erythropoietic protoporphyria. If successful, the APOLLO results are expected to form the basis of the company's response to the FDA's Complete Response Letter (CRL) and could potentially support traditional approval of Bitopertin. • Q4, 2026: Additional data from the Phase 2 RALLY-MF trial of DISC-0974 in patients with myelofibrosis and anemia.

Cash Position

As of June 30, 2026, the company had $717.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, providing sufficient funding to support its planned operations through 2029.

Conclusion

The coming months could be an important period for Disc Medicine, with several clinical catalysts expected through 2026. Its cash position, with funding expected to support operations into 2029, gives the company financial flexibility to continue developing its programs.

While clinical and regulatory risks remain, the combination of multiple upcoming data readouts, a diversified pipeline and a strong cash runway make Disc Medicine a company worth watching over the long term.

When we alerted readers to IRON on October 1, 2025, it was at $66.08. Shares subsequently climbed to a 52-week high of $99.50 on December 8, 2025, before giving back some of those gains. The stock currently trades around the $82 level.