Q4 Aktie
WKN DE: A3DLU3 / ISIN: CA74738R1047
|
25.02.2026 20:51:16
Disc Medicine Lands New $20 Million Investment as FDA Sets Up Potential Q4 Catalyst
On February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners disclosed a new position in Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON), acquiring 250,000 shares worth an estimated $19.85 million.According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Great Point Partners reported a new position in Disc Medicine, buying 250,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The net position change for the quarter totaled $19.85 million, reflecting the full addition to the fund’s portfolio.Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging expertise in hematology to address unmet medical needs in red blood cell biology. Its strategy centers on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for serious blood disorders, positioning itself as a specialist in the biotechnology sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Disc Medicine Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.