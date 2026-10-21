Disc Medicine Prices $450 Mln Offering Of Shares At $75/shr To Fund Pipeline Development

(RTTNews) - Disc Medicine, Inc. (IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $75.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Disc from this offering are expected to be $450 million.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.9 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 22, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Disc plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, to advance the research and clinical development of its current and future pipeline candidates.

The proceeds will help fund the ongoing development of Bitopertin for Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) and XLP(X-Linked Protoporphyria), support commercialisation planning and other pre-launch activities, and fund working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Morgan Stanley and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital, BMO Capital Markets and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

IRON has traded between $40.00 and $99.50 over the past 52 weeks. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $79.48, up 0.70%.

In overnight trading, IRON is down 0.79% at $78.85.

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