Disc Medicine Aktie
WKN DE: A3D063 / ISIN: US2546041011
|
25.02.2026 21:19:41
Disc Medicine Stock Is Swinging, but This Fund's New $52 Million Bet Shows Conviction
On February 17, 2026, Hedge fund BVF disclosed a new position in Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON), acquiring 650,000 shares.According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, BVF reported a new position in Disc Medicine, Inc. during the fourth quarter, acquiring 650,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $51.62 million, reflecting both the purchase and share price movement over the period.Disc Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Watertown, Massachusetts. The company leverages deep expertise in red blood cell biology to address unmet medical needs in hematology, positioning itself as an innovator in the development of therapies for rare blood diseases. Its strategic focus on fundamental biological pathways and targeted drug development provides a competitive edge within the biotechnology sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
