Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 March 2024 – 6PM CET

Disclosure notification from Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

On 18 March 2024, Fagron received a notification pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies from Mawer Investment Management Ltd. that its shareholding crossed the 5% disclosure threshold as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights on 15 March 2024.

Notification Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

The notification is made by a person that notifies alone.

On 15 March 2024, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. held a total of 3,678,690 voting rights. Based on the denominator of 73,228,904 (total number of voting rights), this corresponds with 5.02% of the total number of voting rights.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd is an investment advisor which manages funds and accounts which hold the reported shares. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. can exercise the voting rights at its discretion without any instructions from its clients.

The notification of Mawer Investment Management Ltd. can be viewed via this link.

Further information

Karen Berg

Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99

karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

