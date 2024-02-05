|
05.02.2024 17:23:45
Disclosure of large shareholding – Odfjell SE
LONDON, February 05, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Norway AS, a subsidiary of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI), has today acquired 3,225,000 class A shares in Odfjell SE (‘Odfjell’, Oslo Børs: ODF) and thereby crossed the 10% disclosure threshold.
Following the acquisition, Stolt-Nielsen Norway AS holds 8,233,612 class A shares and 5,055 class B shares in Odfjell, equalling 13.6% of the class A shares and 0.0% of the class B shares in Odfjell, representing 13.6% of the votes in Odfjell.
Stolt-Nielsen Limited and its subsidiaries do not hold any other shares or rights to shares in Odfjell.
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stolt-Nielsen Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Stolt-Nielsen Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stolt-Nielsen Ltd
|36,10
|2,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließlich im Minus -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Montag im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.