16.05.2023 15:22:51
Disclosure of managers’ and closely associated parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 9-23
16 May 2023
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely associated with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely associated with them (see attached).
The transactions are:
|Name
|Holdings before transaction,
no. of shares
|Transaction,
no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction,
no. of share
|Baunegård ApS, 100% owned by Richard Gustav Bunck (acquisition)
|11,179,832
|163,708
|11,343,540
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
