Disclosure of managers’ and closely associated parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 9-23

16 May 2023

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely associated with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely associated with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

Name Holdings before transaction,

no. of shares Transaction,

no. of shares Holdings after transaction,

no. of share Baunegård ApS, 100% owned by Richard Gustav Bunck (acquisition) 11,179,832 163,708 11,343,540

For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

