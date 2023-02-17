|
17.02.2023 17:00:00
Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 3-2023
17 February 2023
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:
|Name
|Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
|Transaction,
no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
|Ole Elverdam Borch (acquisition)
|20.000
|15.000
|35.000
For further information
Kåre Wigh, CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation og the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu North Media A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.