|
06.03.2023 17:00:00
Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 6-2023
6 March 2023
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:
|Navn
|Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
|Transaction,
no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
|Lisbeth Britt Larsen (acquisition)
|0
|12,000
|12,000
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation og the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu North Media A-Smehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu North Media A-Smehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|North Media A-S
|7,56
|-1,95%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenstart: Wall Street letztlich kaum bewegt -- ATX schließt etwas oberhalb der Nulllinie -- DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Montag Aufschläge. Der DAX markierte dabei sogar ein neues Jahreshoch. Die Wall Street erlebte einen kaum bewegten Handelstag. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.