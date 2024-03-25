|
25.03.2024 17:00:00
Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares and/or linked financial instruments in North Media A/S
Company announcement No 4-2024
25 March 2024
Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.
North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).
The transaction pertains to exercise of stock options:
|Name
|Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
|Transaction, no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
|Lisbeth Britt Larsen (acquisition)
|12,000
|13,000
|25,000
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
