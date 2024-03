Disclosure of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with shares in North Media A/S

Company announcement No 5-2024

26 March 2024

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

Name Holdings before transaction, no. of shares Transaction, no. of shares Holdings after transaction, no. of shares Lasse Ingemann Brodt (disposal) 36,000 10,000 26,000

