Boulogne-Billancourt, May 23, 2025

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the general Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers)

Registered name of the issuer: CEGEDIM SA

Date Shares outstanding Total potential voting rights Exercisable voting rights* April 30, 2025 14,097,155 22,031,745 21,704,188

* excluding rights attached to share held in treasury

Attachment