Cegedim Aktie
WKN: 895036 / ISIN: FR0000053506
|
23.05.2025 17:46:01
DISCLOSURE OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS
Boulogne-Billancourt, May 23, 2025
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the general Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers)
Registered name of the issuer: CEGEDIM SA
|Date
|Shares outstanding
|Total potential voting rights
|Exercisable voting rights*
|April 30, 2025
|14,097,155
|22,031,745
|21,704,188
* excluding rights attached to share held in treasury
