Cegedim Aktie

WKN: 895036 / ISIN: FR0000053506

23.05.2025 17:46:01

DISCLOSURE OF SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 23, 2025

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the general Regulations of the Autorités des Marchés Financiers)

Registered name of the issuer: CEGEDIM SA

DateShares outstandingTotal potential voting rightsExercisable voting rights*
April 30, 202514,097,15522,031,74521,704,188

* excluding rights attached to share held in treasury

