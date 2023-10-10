Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.10.2023 18:00:00

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of September 30, 2023

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of September 30, 2023

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 10, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – As of September 30, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

 September 30, 2023
Shares outstanding453,623,2881
Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)449,506,249
Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)453,623,288

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.

For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.

1Including 10,823 shares delivered but not yet registered as of September 30, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen

06.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
04.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Neutral UBS AG
04.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.10.23 EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08.09.23 EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EssilorLuxottica 166,04 1,29% EssilorLuxottica

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Auf Erholungskurs: ATX und DAX letztlich mit Kursgewinnen -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche ihre Gewinne halten. Die US-Börsen notierten am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen