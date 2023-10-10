|
10.10.2023 18:00:00
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of September 30, 2023
Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding
as of September 30, 2023
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Charenton-le-Pont, France (October 10, 2023 - 6:00 pm) – As of September 30, 2023, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.
|September 30, 2023
|Shares outstanding
|453,623,2881
|Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares)
|449,506,249
|Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)
|453,623,288
It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws2.
For further information, please consult the Prospectus which received Visa No. 18-460 from the AMF on September 28, 2018 and its Securities Note Supplement which received Visa No. 18-494 from the AMF on October 23, 2018, available on the website www.essilorluxottica.com.
1Including 10,823
shares delivered but not yet registered as of September 30, 2023.
2EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Nachrichten
|
03.10.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel EssilorLuxottica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in EssilorLuxottica eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Sector Perform'; Ziel auf 165 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
26.09.23
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel EssilorLuxottica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes EssilorLuxottica-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Börse Europa: STOXX 50 schwächelt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: STOXX 50 am Donnerstagnachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: So entwickelt sich der STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu EssilorLuxotticamehr Analysen
|06.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.07.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.06.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.04.23
|EssilorLuxottica Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.10.23
|EssilorLuxottica Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.09.23
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|EssilorLuxottica
|166,04
|1,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAuf Erholungskurs: ATX und DAX letztlich mit Kursgewinnen -- Wall Street zu Handelsschluss höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche ihre Gewinne halten. Die US-Börsen notierten am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend höher.