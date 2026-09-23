Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
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23.09.2026 17:30:14
Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. shares
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”) announces that, following the acquisition of ordinary shares under its current share buyback programme, which commenced on 18 August 2026, the number of ordinary shares repurchased over all the buyback programmes to date has reached 10 per cent of its ordinary shares in issue.
The Company crossed the 10 per cent threshold on 22 September 2026, on which date the Company held 19,657,300 of its own ordinary shares, representing 10.03 per cent of the ordinary shares in issue. These shares are held as treasury shares. The voting and dividend rights attached to the treasury shares are suspended.
This disclosure is made pursuant to Article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended.
Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and, in this capacity, allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam, with a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100830RQTFVV22S80
|EQS News ID:
|2404214
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2404214 23-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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23.09.26
|Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. shares (EQS Group)
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22.09.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 22 September 2026 (EQS Group)
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15.09.26
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08.09.26
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01.09.26
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25.08.26
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13.08.26
|REINET ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVES FULL AGENDA (EQS Group)
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13.08.26
|REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME (EQS Group)
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|Reinet Investments SCA
|21,80
|-2,68%
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