Reinet Investments SCA Aktie

Reinet Investments SCA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293

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23.09.2026 17:30:14

Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. shares

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. shares

23-Sep-2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”) announces that, following the acquisition of ordinary shares under its current share buyback programme, which commenced on 18 August 2026, the number of ordinary shares repurchased over all the buyback programmes to date has reached 10 per cent of its ordinary shares in issue.

The Company crossed the 10 per cent threshold on 22 September 2026, on which date the Company held 19,657,300 of its own ordinary shares, representing 10.03 per cent of the ordinary shares in issue. These shares are held as treasury shares. The voting and dividend rights attached to the treasury shares are suspended.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and, in this capacity, allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam, with a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 222100830RQTFVV22S80
EQS News ID: 2404214

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2404214  23-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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