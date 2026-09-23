Disclosure of significant holding of Reinet Investments S.C.A. shares

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”) announces that, following the acquisition of ordinary shares under its current share buyback programme, which commenced on 18 August 2026, the number of ordinary shares repurchased over all the buyback programmes to date has reached 10 per cent of its ordinary shares in issue.

The Company crossed the 10 per cent threshold on 22 September 2026, on which date the Company held 19,657,300 of its own ordinary shares, representing 10.03 per cent of the ordinary shares in issue. These shares are held as treasury shares. The voting and dividend rights attached to the treasury shares are suspended.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.