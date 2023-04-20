Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 03 2023

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MARS 2023

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 230 723 417 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 274 471 285 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 274 375 169

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2023

Total number of shares 230,723,417 Theoretical number of voting rights 274,471,285 Number of exercisable voting rights 274,375,169

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

