|
20.04.2023 08:34:52
Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 03 2023
DECLARATION
DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MARS 2023
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|230 723 417
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|274 471 285
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|274 375 169
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2023
|Total number of shares
|230,723,417
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|274,471,285
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|274,375,169
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment
- Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the number of voting rights as of 31 03 2023
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Elis SAmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.