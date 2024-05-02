|
02.05.2024 17:45:00
Disclosure Of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 30 April 2024
French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,473,943,102.50
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 APRIL 2024
|Total number of shares
|589,577,241
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|589,577,241
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|571,192,066
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VINCImehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem VINCI-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|VINCI-Aktie fester: Umsatzplus und stabile Prognose (Dow Jones)
|
25.04.24
|Vinci bestätigt Prognose (dpa-AFX)
|
22.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in VINCI von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|VINCI-Aktie fester: VINCI kauft Mehrheitsanteil an Flughafen Edinburgh (Dow Jones)
|
17.04.24
|Infrastrukturkonzern Vinci kauft Mehrheit am Flughafen Edinburgh (dpa-AFX)
|
15.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in VINCI von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Papier VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem VINCI-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)