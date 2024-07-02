|
02.07.2024 17:30:00
Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 30 June 2024
French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,471,298,045.00
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 30 JUNE 2024
|Total number of shares
|588,519,218
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|588,519,218
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|571,913,939
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
Attachment
