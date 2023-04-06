|
06.04.2023 17:45:00
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2023
French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,476,302,545.00
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 31 MARCH 2023
|Total number of shares
|590,521,018
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|590,521,018
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|562,331,117
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
Attachment
