Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of September 30, 2023

as of September 30, 2023

Clichy, France – 10 October 2023

Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of September 30, 2023, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 43,952,226 shares, representing:

64,236,103 voting rights,

62,364,526 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

