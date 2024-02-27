Paris, February 26, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM FEBRUARY 19 TO 23, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 19 to 23, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/02/2024 FR0010451203 39 000 24,394382 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/02/2024 FR0010451203 39 415 24,204267 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/02/2024 FR0010451203 39 000 24,274124 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/02/2024 FR0010451203 36 000 24,400682 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 23/02/2024 FR0010451203 30 000 24,499138 XPAR TOTAL 183 415 24,346327

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

