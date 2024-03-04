04.03.2024 18:00:00

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              Paris, March 4, 2024

RELEASE

                                                                                                                                                                                                    DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM FEBRUARY 26 TO MARCH 1st, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from February 26 to March 1st, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/02/2024FR001045120353 00024,008545XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/02/2024FR001045120350 00023,867017XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/02/2024FR001045120348 13423,727067XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/02/2024FR001045120335 43223,843845XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/03/2024FR001045120351 71023,487337XPAR
 TOTAL238 27623,784383 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rexel S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rexel S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rexel S.A. 23,41 0,73% Rexel S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX leichter -- DAX um Nulllinie -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer, der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich um die Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen