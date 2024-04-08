|
08.04.2024 18:00:00
Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
Paris, April 8, 2024
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL 2 TO 5, 2024
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 2 to April 5, 2024.
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|02/04/2024
|FR0010451203
|36 000
|24,901951
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|03/04/2024
|FR0010451203
|48 616
|24,352200
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|04/04/2024
|FR0010451203
|52 954
|24,348596
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T62
|05/04/2024
|FR0010451203
|149 182
|24,078091
|XPAR
|REXEL
|969500N6AVPA51648T63
|05/04/2024
|FR0010451203
|47 965
|24,088391
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|334 717
|24,250784
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rexel S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rexel S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rexel S.A.
|25,09
|1,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls zurückhalten. Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.