08.04.2024 18:00:00

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, April 8, 2024

RELEASE

                                                                                                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 2 TO 5, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 2 to April 5, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/04/2024FR001045120336 00024,901951XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/04/2024FR001045120348 61624,352200XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/04/2024FR001045120352 95424,348596XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/04/2024FR0010451203149 18224,078091XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6305/04/2024FR001045120347 96524,088391CEUX
   TOTAL334 71724,250784 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rexel S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Rexel S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rexel S.A. 25,09 1,78% Rexel S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Donnerstag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls zurückhalten. Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen