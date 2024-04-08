Paris, April 8, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 2 TO 5, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 2 to April 5, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/04/2024 FR0010451203 36 000 24,901951 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/04/2024 FR0010451203 48 616 24,352200 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/04/2024 FR0010451203 52 954 24,348596 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2024 FR0010451203 149 182 24,078091 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T63 05/04/2024 FR0010451203 47 965 24,088391 CEUX TOTAL 334 717 24,250784

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

