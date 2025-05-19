Publicis Aktie

19.05.2025 20:01:47

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares
from 05/12/2025 to 05/16/2025

Paris – May 19, 2025

Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 29, 2024

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency
Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 12/05/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 13/05/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 14/05/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 8,068 95.2194 768,230.12 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 15/05/2025 - - - TQEX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 15,977 95.0842 1,519,160.26 XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 - - - CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 - - - AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 16/05/2025 - - - TQEX
* Rounded to four decimal places   Sum: 24,045 95.1296 2,287,391.23
 


  

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

