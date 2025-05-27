Publicis Aktie
WKN: 859386 / ISIN: FR0000130577
|
27.05.2025 21:03:24
Disclosure of trading in own shares
from 05/19/2025 to 05/23/2025
Paris – May 27, 2025
Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 29, 2024
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|ISIN
|Intermediary Name
|Identify Code of the Intermediary
|Currency
|Publicis Groupe SA
|2138004KW8BV57III342
|FR0000130577
|BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
|549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77
|EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Day of the transaction
|Total number of shares purchased
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Gross Consideration
|Venue
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|19/05/2025
|3,032
|94.8919
|287,712.24
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|19/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|19/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|19/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|20/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|20/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|20/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|20/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|21/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|21/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|21/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|21/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|22/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|22/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|22/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|22/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|23/05/2025
|31,593
|94.6971
|2,991,765.48
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|23/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|23/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|23/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|Sum:
|34,625
|94.7142
|3,279,477.72
|
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com
Contacts Publicis Groupe
|Amy Hadfield
|Director of Global Communications
|+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
|amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
|Jean-Michel Bonamy
|Investor Relations
|+ 33 1 44 43 74 88
|jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
|Carla Foucaud
|Investor Relations
|+ 44 20 7830 3710
|carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com
Attachment
