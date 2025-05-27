Disclosure of trading in own shares

from 05/19/2025 to 05/23/2025

Paris – May 27, 2025

Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 29, 2024

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA 549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77 EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/05/2025 3,032 94.8919 287,712.24 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 21/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 21/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 21/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 21/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 22/05/2025 - - - XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 22/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 22/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 22/05/2025 - - - TQEX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/05/2025 31,593 94.6971 2,991,765.48 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/05/2025 - - - CEUX PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/05/2025 - - - AQEU PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23/05/2025 - - - TQEX * Rounded to four decimal places Sum: 34,625 94.7142 3,279,477.72



Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

