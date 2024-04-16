|
16.04.2024 18:30:00
Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 4th to April 10th, 2024
SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on April 9th ,2024)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from April 4th to April 10th ,2024
Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on February 28th, 2024
I-Purchases effected during the period:
| 1
Trading days
| 2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)
| 3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)
| 4
Amounts
(in €)
| 5
Purpose of redemption
| 6
Market
|
04/04/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
05/04/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08/04/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
09/04/24
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10/04/24
|
424 839
|
113.895138558
|
48 387 096.77
|
Cancellation
|
OTC
|Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
|
424 839
|
113.895138558
|
48 387 096.77
|
Cancellation
|
OTC
(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded
Attachment
|17.04.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|17.04.24
|VINCI Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|VINCI Buy
|UBS AG
|22.03.24
|VINCI Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Am Dienstag war das Bild am heimischen Markt von Zuschlägen geprägt. Der DAX beendete den Handelstag kaum verändert. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Verluste. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.