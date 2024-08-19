19.08.2024 18:05:06

Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 12 to August 16, 2024

RELEASE

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 12 TO AUGUST 16, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 12 to August 16, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/08/2024FR0010451203 2 040 21,96039AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/08/2024FR0010451203 26 100 21,92241CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/08/2024FR0010451203 2 600 21,98692TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/08/2024FR0010451203 22 800 21,94601XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/08/2024FR0010451203 3 000 21,92833AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/08/2024FR0010451203 10 551 21,94184CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/08/2024FR0010451203 3 000 21,935TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/08/2024FR0010451203 14 000 21,93XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/08/2024FR0010451203 3 000 21,96667AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/08/2024FR0010451203 11 000 21,96909CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/08/2024FR0010451203 3 000 21,96TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/08/2024FR0010451203 13 500 21,97556XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/08/2024FR0010451203 2 500 22,486AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/08/2024FR0010451203 6 500 22,39077CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/08/2024FR0010451203 1 500 22,35TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6215/08/2024FR0010451203 9 500 22,49211XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/08/2024FR0010451203 3 500 22,49429AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/08/2024FR0010451203 9 500 22,54421CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/08/2024FR0010451203 3 000 22,495TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6216/08/2024FR0010451203 12 500 22,4992XPAR
 TOTAL   163 09122,10617 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


