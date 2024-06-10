Disclosure of trading in own shares from June 03rd to June 07th, 2024

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on April 9th ,2024)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from June 03rd to June 07th, 2024

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on February 28th ,2024

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1



Trading days 2



Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3



Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts

(in €) 5



Purpose of redemption 6



Market



6/03/24







NONE



-



-



-



-



6/04/24







NONE



-



-



-



-



6/05/24







427 993



113,05581346



48 387 096,77



Cancellation



OTC



6/06/24







NONE



-



-



-



-



6/07/24







NONE



-



-



-



- Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



427 993



113,05581346



48 387 096,77



Cancellation



OTC

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

