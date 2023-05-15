Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (8 to 12 May 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 8 to 12 May 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-May-23 FR0000073298 18 730 49,3580 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-May-23 FR0000073298 15 184 49,3392 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-May-23 FR0000073298 3 000 49,3968 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-May-23 FR0000073298 4 000 49,3733 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-May-23 FR0000073298 15 518 48,9989 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-May-23 FR0000073298 12 986 49,0376 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-May-23 FR0000073298 2 280 49,0140 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 9-May-23 FR0000073298 3 816 48,9690 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-23 FR0000073298 14 604 48,9711 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-23 FR0000073298 16 582 48,9100 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-23 FR0000073298 3 200 48,9937 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-23 FR0000073298 4 300 48,9711 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-23 FR0000073298 12 895 48,8412 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-23 FR0000073298 11 520 48,8297 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-23 FR0000073298 3 300 48,8553 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-23 FR0000073298 4 285 48,8401 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-23 FR0000073298 13 318 48,7821 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-23 FR0000073298 10 000 48,7491 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-23 FR0000073298 3 000 48,7629 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-23 FR0000073298 3 682 48,7821 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment