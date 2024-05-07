07.05.2024 17:40:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from April 29 to May 2, 2024

Regulated Information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, May 7, 2024

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM APRIL 29 TO MAY 2, 2024

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 15, 2023.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
29/04/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,62679.6655XPAR
29/04/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,32479.5256CEUX
29/04/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122027279.5379TQEX
29/04/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122018379.8710AQEU
02/05/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122050679.9410XPAR
02/05/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122042479.9522CEUX
02/05/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122012680.0000TQEX
02/05/2024969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122011980.0000AQEU
      
  Total5,58079.6943 
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 22.6 billion euros Fiscal 2023
    consolidated revenues
  • 430,000 employees as at August 31, 2023
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 11.4 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at April 18, 2024)

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sodexo S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sodexo S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sodexo S.A. 81,50 0,43% Sodexo S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen schließen wenig verändert -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Märkte in Fernost schließen uneinig
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX verzeichneten am Dienstag Gewinne. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag nur wenig Bewegung. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten