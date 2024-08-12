12.08.2024 17:30:00

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 05th to August 09th, 2024

Nanterre, August 12th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 05th to August 09th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 05th to August 09nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI05/08/2024FR000012548659 798100,33650XPAR
VINCI06/08/2024FR000012548659 487100,86120XPAR
VINCI07/08/2024FR000012548658 314102,89010XPAR
VINCI08/08/2024FR000012548658 272102,96570XPAR
VINCI09/08/2024FR000012548658 085103,29520XPAR
  TOTAL293 956102,0551 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


